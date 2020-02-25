SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Shelley Redinger has been announced as one of five semifinalists for a position in Tennessee.
Our news partners with The Spokesman-Review report that the Metro Nashville Public Schools Board announced it has narrowed its list of candidates for superintendent from 19 to five.
All five of the semifinalists will be interviewed next week. The board is expected to make an offer to a candidate at its meeting on Tuesday, March 24.
The Nashville school district is the second-largest in Tennessee, with 82,000 students, behind 119,000 students in Shelby County, which includes Memphis.
