SPOKANE, Wash - It's the day thousands of high school seniors in Spokane have been waiting for, graduation day. Because of COVID-19, the typical ceremony looks a little different this year.
Starting Friday, seniors in the Spokane School District will get their diploma in drive-thru graduation ceremonies. Ceremonies will take place between Friday and next Tuesday for each of the high schools in the district.
According to Spokane Public Schools, along with the socially-distanced ceremony, the district is putting together videos of each graduation ceremony that will be given to graduates and their families.
Earlier this week, Mead and Mt. Spokane recognized their seniors with a drive-thru ceremony. Graduation ceremonies for both schools will be aired on SWX on Friday. Mt. Spokane ceremony will air 5:30. Mead will follow at 7pm. The ceremonies will also be live streamed to SWXRightnow.com , KHQ.com, KHQ news app, and will be available on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Firestick on the KHQ app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.