SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is holding the final webinar to discuss and allow for feedback on the proposed school boundary changes for South side schools.
The proposed changes are mainly here to facilitate the addition of three new middle schools and to create space for state-mandated lower class sizes in elementary schools.
The webinar will allow community can submit questions and feedback about the proposal.
The final webinar will happen Monday from 6:30 - 8 p.m.
You can register for the webinar and learn more about the proposal on the SPS website.