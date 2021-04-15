SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane School District met on Thursday to discuss a new boundary change for the current schools.
Thursday was the first of four public forums for members of the community to weigh in on the proposed boundary changes for Spokane Public Schools. Something to note however; is that the proposal presented tonight is a draft and nothing is finalized.
Associate Superintendent Mark Anderson said there are a number of reasons for a boundary change. A big one being school capacity.
"Some of our schools too full over subscribed for the neighborhood, and some schools too small,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the boundary discussion has been a long time coming, since they haven’t been moved in 40 years. Even though so much has changed since 1981, including a community vote to build three new middle schools.
"That's what was on the 2018 bond that Spokane voters overwhelming approved, to build three new middle schools and replace our three oldest middle schools," Anderson said.
Anderson made clear that this is not a decision being made lightly.
"We have a boundary adjustment committee with 50 members working for over a year to get a draft proposal put together,” Anderson said. “That’s what is being shared tonight in these forums over the next 2 weeks.”
And that committee is eager to hear what parents think.
"Here is our first draft that we think is a pretty good one,” Anderson said. “But give us input community members and parents and staff, then we will go back to work in May and based on that feedback make adjustments to our proposal"
Its a confusing topic, but Anderson says the goal is simple.
"That’s the reason why, is to really provide a better education for kids,” Anderson said.
This will be the first of two forums held for Northside schools. The next will be on Monday, April 19.
Forums for Southside schools will happen on Thursday, April 22 and Monday, April 26.