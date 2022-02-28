SPOKANE, Wash. - In response to Gov. Inslee's announcement Monday, Spokane Public Schools is prepared to lift their masking requirement for students and staff.
Here's what they sent out to families Monday:
"Dear SPS staff and families,
Governor Jay Inslee announced today, Feb. 28, that in light of new CDC guidance, the K-12 mask mandate will be lifted after March 11 for anyone entering a school building or riding a school bus. SPS will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials, and we ask that all students and staff abide by health and safety protocols. We will provide updates to staff and families whenever changes are made.
Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to navigate the pandemic. If you have any questions, please reach out to us at spokaneschools.org/LetsTalk."