When it comes to our schools, the names are everything. Tonight, the Spokane Public Schools Board will name three new schools. The name choices are as follows.
For the Northwest School name options are:
- Eugene Breckenridge - hired in 1951 as the first African American teacher in Spokane public schools.
- Pauline Flett - an elder in the Spokane tribe who co-wrote the first Spokane-English dictionary.
- And one non-Spokane choice - Ruth Bader Ginsburg- lawyer and jurist, the first Jewish woman and the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The South School name options are:
- Carla Peperzak - Dutch resistance operative and holocaust freedom fighter during world war ii who moved to Spokane in 2004.
- John Oakley - a Spokane coach, educator and family man who was later diagnosed with ALS but continued to teach.
- And York - the first African American to cross North America and reach the pacific ocean as part of the Lewis & Clark expedition.
The On-Track Academy may also get a new name. Those options are:
- Keeping the name "On Track."
- Changing it to the Pacific Northwest Learning Academy.
- Or a phrase from Salish - the language of the Spokane tribe - meaning "hello, friend.”
