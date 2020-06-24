The Spokane Public School Board moved forward with a new sex education curriculum that was passed unanimously Wednesday night.
The curriculum was created with a panel of parents, educators, doctors and church leaders who worked on it for years and just finalized it.
During the zoom call, Board member Kevin Morrison explained this new curriculum is a huge step forward from the old one that takes all students into account and allows parents to opt their children out if they feel they are not ready for it.
The lessons meet the state's requirements for kindergarten through 12th grade and SPS said they will teach sex education whether it is required or not.
