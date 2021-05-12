SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Public School board voted unanimously on Wednesday to change the mascot and symbol of North Central High School.
The school mascot is an Indian, which has drawn stark criticism by the public as a misrepresentation of indigenous culture.
SPS also made other votes of similar nature, voting to change the logo of Garry Middle School away from the arrowhead, and change the name of Sheridan Elementary School, which is currently named after Union General Philip Sheridan. Sheridan is known for the phrase "the only good Indian is a dead Indian."
The decision by SPS means that the schools will now go through the process of finding new mascots and logos. This process includes recommendations made by a screening committee as well as input from staff and the community.