Spokane Public Schools welcomed back 5th and 6th graders to full time in-person learning Wednesday.
KHQ visited Hamblen Elementary and spoke with 6th grade teacher, Chelsey Kirkpatrick, she said her, and her students are thrilled to be back.
"Today has been a great day of procedure and learning, and building connections, it shows how amazing the rest of the school year will be," Kirkpatrick said.
With the potential of Spokane County being pushed back to Phase 2 on May 3rd, SPS said that no matter what happens it will not affect their reopening plans.