The Spokane Quaranteam is at it again raising money and purchasing meals from a local restaurant struggling due to the pandemic, then turning around and giving the food away to our community.
The manager told our KHQ team that he didn't even know about the organization until he recently met Quaranteam leader, Rick Clark. Tecate Grill says it's wonderful to see people so giving.
Starting at noon Saturday, plenty of people lined the parking lot of Tecate Grill in north Spokane for free, hot meals.
Spokane Quaranteam purchased a total of 200 meals where the grill served chicken, enchiladas, and taquitos to anyone who showed up.
Managers of Tecate Grill say the donation is a huge help.
"This will definitely help us a lot, it's really really nice I can not tell you how wonderful it is that we haven't even opened and we made our sales for the day, it goes a long way," manager, Juan Pablo Vazquez said.
Just an hour and a half after opening for the meals, they were sold out.
If you would like to donate or find out where Spokane Quaranteam will be donating to next you can head to their Facebook.
