SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Quaranteam Facebook group raised $72,000 in nine days to help feed 200 homeless students this summer.
Spokane Quaranteam teamed up with the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association. Each child will be given a free summer bus pass from the Spokane Transit Authority. They'll also be given a food truck punch card, good for one meal a day at any of the participating food trucks all summer.
Right now, they've raised enough money to take care of 200 students. The group will continue raising money, hoping to reach 300 students soon.