SPOKANE- The Facebook group "Spokane Quaranteam" which was created to rally support local restaurants during the pandemic will cease accepting monetary donations on Monday at 8:00am.
Organizer of the Facebook group Rick Clark made the announcement in a Facebook live video on Saturday.
The group isn't going away, however. Clark says the group will remain active on Facebook and they will continue to support local businesses, the only difference is that they will not be accepting cash donations.
Clark says that the good news is enough money has already been donated for the Quaranteam to continue to support two restaurants per day until January 11th. That's when restrictions put in place by Governor Jay Inslee on indoor dining and social gatherings are set to expire, if they're not extended.
Clark says at that time, he hopes that people wanting to support local restaurants will be able to do so without needing to donate to the Quaranteam. He also says he wants to be able to help other businesses besides restaurants who need help.
"I'm just going to challenge everybody to take their money and go out and do great things," Clark said, "and I've got some really fun things planned to do that."
"This is nothing short of miraculous," Clark said, "Something that started out I was trying to raise $200 to buy 20 pizzas has turned into the most monumental thing I've ever been involved in Spokane. I'll never forget it.
Clark says the group has helped over 120 restaurants and raised nearly $225,000 dollars in the roughly three and a half months since the Quaranteam began taking donations.
"I'll never forget what's happened and I'm super proud of what we've been able to accomplish," Clark said, "We are definitely leading the way for other cities."
Clark says another reason he's closing down donations is that he can focus on his family and running his on non-profit business.
