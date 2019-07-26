SPOKANE, Wash. - The secret is out; Spokane is a great place to live. But how hot is our city's housing market right now?
Spokane is beating Seattle, Portland, almost the entire country. Spokane, including Spokane Valley, is #3 according to Relator.com, only behind Boston and Lafayette, a suburb in Indianapolis.
This is great news for home sellers, but for home buyers, the process can take months. Even after making offer after offer, the hunt for a place to call your own, can feel endless.
"Oh boy, it's nuts right now. There's so many homes available, but it's so competitive," Libby Keller, home buyer, said.
To find a veteran of the Spokane housing wars, KHQ had to look no further than our digital desk, where web producer, Libby Keller, has spent the last two months scouring online ads, real estate apps, and dozens of listings from her agent. But just when she thought she had found a house she liked, it's gone.
"Every single one we put over asking, and every single one we got out bid on," Keller said.
It was a process that would repeat itself four times before landing a home. But Keller's not alone, Spokane realtors described the housing market right now as a “shark feeding frenzy,” where houses are selling within hours, and it's rare someone's first offer gets taken.
"That was the lesson that I learned the hard way, try not to get too attached," Keller said.
That's especially true if you're house hunting in live in these neighborhoods, the top three zip codes in Washington State:
99205: Audubon-Downriver, Emerson Garfield, Garland and Shadle
99212: East Spokane, Millwood, and Spokane Valley
99203: Manito, Rockwood and Comstock
As for Keller, the fifth try was the charm. Her bid was accepted on a property in North Spokane, and all that stress was worth it in the end.
"When it comes down to it, a house is still a house; it's not until you move in and make it yours that it becomes a home," Keller said.