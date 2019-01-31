A new report just released lists Spokane, Washington as the third highest in the nation when it comes to most dangerous city for property crimes.

Check out the full report here.

According to information from Reviews.org, FBI crime data to find the US cities with the most and least property crime. The FBI defines property crime as burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

The release goes on to say, "For our purposes, we excluded motor vehicle-related crime to find the cities where it's safest and most dangerous to own houses, as well as rental, vacation, and investment properties. We also excluded any city with a population under 100,000, based on the US Census Bureau's definition of a metropolitan area.

Why do this report? Reviews.org evaluates security systems to help people protect their property, and part of protecting your property is knowing how much security you need based on where you live."