Spokane has ranked in the top third of a study that breaks down the "Most Sinful Cities in America."
The Lilac City came in at No. 61 on the study from WalletHub, sitting in the top 33 percent of the most sinful cities on the list of 182.
The study factors in seven key dimensions of sinful behaviors: anger/hatred, jealousy, excesses/vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.
Across those dimensions were 39 metrics, such as crime or violence rates (anger & hatred), thefts or identity theft/fraud (jealousy), obesity or drug use (excesses & vices), casinos and charitable donations (greed), adult entertainment or teen birth (lust), salons (vanity) and inactivity or work/volunteer rates (laziness).
Spokane totaled a score of 40.82, ranking 16th in Jealousy, 28th in Anger & Hatred, 56th in Excesses & Vices, 60th in Greed, 80th in Vanity, 145th in laziness and 147th in Lust.
A key metric contributing to Spokane's high "Jealousy" ranking was Most Thefts Per Capita, as Spokane tied for first with multiple cities included in the study.
The most sinful city should probably come as no surprise: Las Vegas, Nev., with a score of 60.80. Sin City itself had top-10 ranks for Vanity, Laziness, Greed and Lust and ranked no worse than 34th in the seven key dimensions.
Other cities around the Northwest ranking in the study included:
22. Portland, Ore.
35. Seattle, Wash.
43. Billings, Mont.
54. Missoula, Mont.
72. Tacoma, Wash.
100. Salem Ore.
101. Vancouver, Wash.
120. Nampa, Idaho
135. Boise, Idaho
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.