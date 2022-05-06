SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has re-started its process to select one, or multiple, providers to operate a possible new flex capacity homeless shelter on east Trent avenue. Now, an independent board will give recommendation on the provider to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward.
According to a release sent by the City, the re-start comes after "conflict of interests concerns arose last month when members of the regional Continuum of Care board who were parties to one of the proposals participated in a discussion about which proposal to recommend."
According to the release, the board members didn't vote on the proposals, but their participation still violated the board's conflict of interest policy.
The board's conflict of interest acknowledgement form, which members have to sign, reads: "Whenever a Member or any of their immediate family members have a financial interest or any other personal interest in a matter coming before the Board or one of its committees, they must fully disclose the nature of the interest and recuse themselves from discussing, lobbying or voting on the matter.”
According to the release, the three proposals were shared outside the board evaluators before the board completed its process, "which created the potential for outside influence."
Because of this, the search was stopped and a recommendation wasn't forwarded to city council for consideration.
A new request for proposals (RFP) looks for two separate project types, shelter operations and services, that help adult men and women experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. Providers can submit applications for one, or both project types until May 19 at 5 p.m.
An independent group will make a recommendation Woodward, who will then decide whether or not to forward the recommendation to the Spokane City Council for final consideration.
“While the pause was disheartening because the demand to provide basic shelter needs to those in crisis is immediate, this re-start in the search process was the right decision in the name of transparency and being careful stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Woodward said. “This new process opens up more options for operators and is customized on how to best address the needs of both our vulnerable individuals and neighbors.”
The City of Spokane has evaluated about 100 locations as potential spots for temporary shelter space since last summer.