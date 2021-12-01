SPOKANE, Wash. - Cowles Company's real estate division, Centennial Real Estate Investments is planning to demolish the Chancery building downtown to build a new apartment complex in its place.
The proposed complex is planned to house 40-50 units with modern amenities. Centennial said it will feature "nods to the architectural details currently found within the previous building."
The Chancery building dates back to 1910 and was originally the Western Union Life Insurance Building. It was designed by famed architect Kirtland Cutter, who is also responsible for other Spokane landmarks such as Davenport Hotel, Patsy Clark Mansion, Spokane Club, and the Monroe Street Bridge.
The building was most recently owned by Spokane’s Roman Catholic Diocese and served as their headquarters for over 40 years. They sold the property in 2006 and stayed as tenants until 2019 when the building was vacating due to safety and operational concerns.
“We agree with our partners and community leaders that housing must be a priority at this time, given Spokane’s unprecedented growth and limited rental market. We see a pressing need for housing that’s accessible to our working professionals such as educators, military personnel, service professionals and others who work in downtown Spokane. Stable housing is essential for healthy communities,” Centennial VP Doug Yost said.
The Cowles Company is the parent company of KHQ Local News.