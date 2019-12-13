SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane real estate experts say even more people are expected to flock to the area in 2020. Current residents say that's not necessarily good news.
Angela Lockridge and her family have searched for a home in Spokane for the past year. She said every time they found an option that worked for them, it disappeared.
"It feels like a lot of people are moving here because of the price market," Lockridge said. "It seems like we can't find a home where we live.
Real estate experts said Spokane's housing market is fairly steady, and Spokane is a popular place to live. Realtor Tom Clark says that that means the area doesn't have quite enough supply to go around.
A balanced buyer seller market is in the four to six month range," Clark said. "We're just a hair over one."
The Spokane Association of Realtors says it's a good problem to have, but it's still a problem. Executive Vice President Rob Higgins said one reason more people choosing to work from home.
"With the communication ability today, people can move and be working out of Seattle but live in Spokane," Higgins said.
Higgins said he doesn't expect Spokane's real estate market to change drastically anytime soon. He advises house hunters to save up and be patient.
Many potential buyers in Spokane, like Lockridge, said that patience is running out.
"I have in the past looked for places out in Idaho," Lockridge said. "They have more options and it's not as much as here."
