SPOKANE, Wash. – On Valentine’s Day morning, Steve James was in the parking lot of 4 Degrees Real Estate in Downtown Spokane, peacefully checking emails from the driver’s seat of his car. That’s before a carjacker ran up and swung open the door, grabbing James.
“He said ‘give me your car or I’ll kill you,” James said.
According to James and surveillance footage from the scene, the carjacker and James fought before James was able to get the assailant to flee the scene empty-handed.
“I let him know… that I’m going for my knife,” James said. Court documents say that carjacker then asked James “did you get the knife,” and James replied that he had, to which the carjacker fled.
James said he proceeded to call the Spokane Police Department, who within minutes was able to apprehend and arrest Robert Kelly on charges of robbery, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. According to court documents, Kelly already had warrants out for his arrest for charges of resisting arrest, assault, domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.
In a statement Tuesday evening, Spokane Police Department noted their quick reaction time and how the January restructuring of the department has aided their goals.
“At the beginning of January, the Spokane Police Department doubled the numbers of officers downtown,” the statement said. “The larger police presence has resulted in quicker response times and more arrests.”
The police department also told NonStop Local that this new structure has officers patrolling downtown nearly 24 hours a day.