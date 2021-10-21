SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane received a federal grant of $4.6 million to help vulnerable populations. The City's Community, Housing, and Human Services department (CHHS) will use it to provide housing and rental assistance, supportive services, and non-congregate shelter for individuals or households who are facing homelessness or at risk of becoming so.
Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the HOME Investment Partnership American Rescue Plan Grant (HOME-ARP) and covers a contract period ending on September 30, 2030. This grant will cover individuals and programs within city limits, though Spokane County is eligible for a separate grant.
The City Council voted today to accept the HUD funds after Spokane was notified in late September it was eligible for an award of $4,628,671. Mayor Nadine Woodward said of the grant, "This is another important funding source that furthers the execution of our plan as a City and regional partner to take care of our most vulnerable. Our CHHS team is pursuing every possible opportunity on behalf of the community to sustain the programs we already have and add new resources where it makes sense."
The CHHS offers many community resources, including the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program, the Strong Families Initiative, Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) Program, the HUD Neighborhood Initiative, and more. According to their mission statement, the Board aims to provide opportunities that enhance the quality of life for Spokane's extremely low to moderate income populations.
If you'd like the opportunity to join the CHHS in providing much-needed assistance to the community, the organization is seeking to fill vacancies in the department. Several interviews for staff and leadership positions have occurred this month. Consultants have been engaged to assist staff with work monitoring, reporting, evaluation, and application needs.
