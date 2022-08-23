  • Spokane County Sheriff's Office

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office shared vide of Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 training with a water bucket to prepare for fire suppression. 

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (SRASU) Rescue 3 Flight Crews recently conducted training with a water bucket to ensure readiness if requested to assist in fighting wildland fires, according to a Facebook post from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 

Rescue 3, a Bell UH-1H Super Huey helicopter is normally equipped for rescue missions. If called up to help fight fires, it can be equipped with a 300-gallon water bucket, which can be filled by lowering it into a water source near a wildland fire. 

SRASU is a volunteer unit made up of pilots from local law enforcement agencies and certified EMTs from Spokane Valley Fire Department and Spokane City Fire Department. 

