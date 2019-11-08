SPOKANE, Wash. - A stage 1 burn ban put into place by the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency last month has been lifted.
The restrictions on outdoor burning and the use of non-EPA certified wood-burning stoves and fireplaces have been lifted as of noon on Friday, November 8.
However, because the area is still under an air stagnation, air pollutants may still pose a concern in some areas. Therefore, everyone is encouraged to limit burning if possible.
Burn bans continue to be in effect for several other counties across the state. Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Asotin Counties remain under stage 1 burn bans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.