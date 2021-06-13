SPOKANE, Wash. - "Smoke Ready Week" begins Monday, June 14, and the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency (SRCAA) is working to help educate the community on how to protect themselves against the dangers of wildfire smoke.
This year, wildfires have burned through hundreds of acres across the inland northwest, raising concerns for fire officials that this fire season will be particularly severe. The region is currently in a severe drought, with record-low precipitation levels and record-high temperatures.
As more fires continue to pop up across the region, more smoke and poor air quality will follow closely behind. The SRCAA works to ensure healthy air quality throughout Spokane county by measuring microscopic smoke particles. The agency uses air monitoring equipment to measure the concentration of the particles, which then determines the severity of the air quality.
Lisa Woodard with the SRCAA said "smoke, in general, is very unhealthy. I think sometimes people think it is an all-natural material, natural vegetation, but it actually contains harmful gasses and particles. Those particles get into our bloodstream and our lungs."
People with underlying health conditions such as asthma and COPD are at high risk when it comes to wildfire smoke. There are, however, ways to protect yourself from the smoke.
Things such as preparing your home to filter clean air throughout your residence, or sealing any doors or windows can make a significant impact. Officials also advise people stay indoors when the air quality reaches hazardous levels.
The SRCAA plans to roll out a social media campaign for 'Smoke Ready Week' posting resources on how to protect yourself and your home from the dangerous wildfire smoke. For more information on SRCAA and the dangers of wildfire smoke, you can head to their website at SpokaneCleanAir.org or click here.