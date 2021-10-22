SPOKANE, Wash. - A $550,000 Justice For Families grant will help establish a new court in Spokane that focuses on domestic violence.
The YWCA Spokane and Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition (SRDVC) has announced that they received a grant from the United States Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women this October.
“This grant is an incredible win for Spokane”, said Annie Murphey, Director of the SRDVC.
The Justice For Families grant will allow YWCA Spokane, SRDVC and the Spokane Superior Court to address domestic violence issues in a specialized court setting. This will include an alternative judicial process as well as trained legal advocates who provide trauma-informed support to victims.
“This specialized court is designed to respond to the profound impact domestic violence has on families in our community by ensuring victims have access to trauma-informed advocates and offenders have the tools they need to reduce recidivism,” said Murphey.
To support the new court, the SRDVC will be working with grant and community partners to identify additional services for family members involved and the YWCA Spokane will provide free legal advocacy support.
“Our team at YWCA Spokane is excited to partner with the SRDVC and the Spokane Superior Court to bring this critical model of support to Spokane”, said Jeanette Hauck, CEO of YWCA Spokane. “It facilitates a holistic approach to addressing a prevalent issue in our community.”