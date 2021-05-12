UPDATE: MAY 12 AT 4:35:
Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) Board Chair Mary Kuney issued the following statement after SRHD reviewed the preliminary investigation report.
"To be clear, the SRHD Board, as stipulated by Washington law, and only the SRHD Board, terminated the employment of Dr. Bob Lutz with SRHD. Dr. Lutz could not have been terminated on October 29, because he continued to receive his full pay and benefits until termination by the SRHD Board on November 5, 2020. He was placed on administrative leave. As is the usual operating procedure for an employee placed on administrative leave, his access was removed when the leave commenced. Dr. Lutz remained on paid administrative leave for a week prior to his termination by the SRHD Board. In order to preserve the integrity of this process and in anticipation of litigation by Dr. Lutz, the SRHD Board does not believe that any further comment at this time would be appropriate."
SRHD said they will not comment further until the SRHD board meeting on May 27.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A preliminary investigation surrounding the firing of former Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz found that administrator Amelia Clark violated the law when she fired him last year.
The results were made public late Tuesday night in a 52 page report.
The Washington State Health Board said it found that Clark "refused or neglected to obey or enforce" state requirements that forbid the removal of a local health officer until after notice is given, and an opportunity for a hearing before the board.
Dr. Lutz's removal was controversial as it came during a pandemic. He was asked to resign in October and fired in November after Clark claimed he violated his role as a health officer. The report recommends the state board hold a hearing on the issue.