SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has mailed thousands of survey's about their quality of life.
Every two years, the health district mails out the survey to help guide public health efforts in Spokane County.
According to SRHD, the survey is sent to a random sample of 15,000 households across the county.
Some of the questions include topics like well-being, experiences in the community and how their physical, social and economic status is affecting their quality of life.
If you receive a postcard from the survey, the postcard will have instructions on how you can take the survey. SRHD said no identifying information is collected.
Results from previous surveys can be found here.