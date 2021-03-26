SPOKANE, Wash - In preparation for a possible severe weather system approaching on Sunday and Monday, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is asking residents to review safety tips in case of power outages.
SRHD advises that in the event of a power outage:
- Call your utility. Don't expect that others in your neighborhood have already called. Your utility can provide you with the most up-to-date information on when to expect power to be restored.
- Check on elderly neighbors and those with special needs who might need additional assistance.
- Use a phone that does not require electricity to work. A cellular phone or corded phone on a landline will work. Remember a cordless phone will not work without electricity.
- Turn off lights and electrical appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer. When power comes back on, it may come back with momentary "surges" or "spikes" that can damage equipment. After you turn the lights off, turn one lamp on so you will know when power is restored. Wait at least 15 minutes after power is restored before turning on other appliances.
- Only use a flashlight or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Do not use candles.
- Avoid opening the refrigerator and freezer. Food can stay cold for a couple of hours if the doors remain closed. For longer outages, plan to place refrigerator and freezer items in coolers with ice. If in doubt, throw it out. The Washington State Department of Health has more information on food safety.
- If you are going to use a generator, do not run it inside a home or garage. If you use a generator, connect the equipment you want to power directly to the outlets on the generator. Do not connect a generator to a home's electrical system. Generators also should not be run near any open windows or other areas where carbon monoxide may travel into the home such as air vents.
SHRD also recommends limiting travel as traffic lights may stop working. If travel by car is necessary, treat all intersections as four-way stops.
If you come across a downed power line, stay away from it or any objects including puddles of water that are in contact with it. The best thing to do is to contact the utility company.