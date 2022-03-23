SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is reporting a potential data breach that happened on Feb. 24.
An internal investigation that concluded this past week discovered files containing client protected health information may have been “previewed” by the data thief. The investigation did not find any documents had been opened, accessed or downloaded.
The potential disclosure affects 1,260 individuals from two departments. The first group of individuals, totaling 1,060 people, may have had the following data viewed:
- First and last names, initials
- Date of birth
- Date in emergency department
- Source of referral
- Provider
- Hospital name
- Diagnosing state
- Whether or not patient was located
- Date located
- Patient risk level
- Staging level
- How medication is being picked up
- Type of test
- Test results
- Treatment
- Medication and reason prescribed
- Meets criteria for expedited partner therapy
- Delivery date (baby)
- Treatment provided (baby)
- Titer (diagnostic)
- Medical referrals
- Client notes
The second group affects 200 people and data viewed includes:
- First and last names, initials
- Date of birth
- Phone number
- Shelter location
- Test date
- Notes
“Much like the rest of the state of Washington, SRHD has experienced a record-level spike in phishing emails and malware installation attempts. In this instance, staff fell prey to a phishing scam which exposed confidential information to data thieves,” SRHD Deputy Administrative Officer Lola Phillips said. “We have a strong commitment to safeguard your personal information, and we are working diligently to reduce the likelihood of future events.”