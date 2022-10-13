SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) will immediately offer age-appropriate COVID booster shots for children ages 5-11, after receiving a recommendation from the Washington State Department of Health announced.
Both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines are bivalent, meaning they stimulate an immune response against a viral strain.
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 6 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 5 years of age and older.
Children ages 6 months to 4 years remain eligible for the primary, monovalent COVID-19 vaccine series from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and are not currently authorized for any COVID-19 booster doses.
Dr. Francisco Velázquez with SRHD, explained the bivalent COVID-19 boosters were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants.
“We are pleased to see we can now administer the safe and effective bivalent boosters to even more members of our community,” Velázquez said. “This will provide people with greater protection from severe disease and mortality, especially going into the winter season where families will be coming together more for the holidays, people are gathering indoors more often, and other viruses are more likely to spread at the same time.”
You can find a vaccine appointment here or call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press # to be directed to vaccine providers in Spokane County. Language assistance is available. SRHD will also have community clinics posted on their website.