SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) said the upcoming extreme heat could be problematic for those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
Starting today, temperatures will warm into the upper 90s before reaching the 100s Wednesday through Friday. Daily, record-high and low temperatures are within reach during the peak of the heat wave, Wednesday through Friday.
“Stay safe and healthy during hot weather. Know the signs of heat-related illness and the simple things you can do, like drinking lots of fluids, to reduce your risk,” SRHD Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said.
Children, seniors, people experiencing homelessness, people with chronic illnesses and people who take certain medications, such as blood pressure medications or antihistamines, are especially at risk for health problems associated with high temperatures, including heat exhaustion.
Extended exposure to high heat could result in heat exhaustion with symptoms ranging from dizziness, weakness and nausea to lack of coordination, and could turn into heat stroke, which is life-threatening and requires immediate medical help.
Velázquez encouraged people to check on neighbors and loved ones who fit within these at-risk categories or who may not have adequate cooling in their home.
To learn about symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and how to treat it, visit srhd.org, where the following resources are available:
Health officials also warn that the temperature inside a parked car can reach more than 120 degrees in as little as 10 minutes. Direct sunlight and dark-colored interiors further speed the process.