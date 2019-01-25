On Friday Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in all counties across the state, in response to the nearly three dozen people who have gotten sick in a measles outbreak.
At this point there are 30 confirmed cases, all in southwestern Washington. The majority of the cases are in children under 10-years-old. Doctors say 26 of the patients, never got the measles vaccine.
KHQ spoke with Epidemiologist Mark Spring, of the Spokane Regional Health District, who says even though the measles outbreak hasn't cross the Cascades, they're ready.
"We're trying to get on the same page and not duplicate efforts," Springer says. "We want to channel our resources to where they're needed. And right now, that's getting information out to folks, and getting information out to healthcare providers."