SPOKANE, Wash. - Halloween is just days away and the Spokane Regional Health District has tips for celebrating safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you are going trick-or-treating @spokanehealth has some tips for you. #COVID #Halloween #Halloween2020 #trickortreat https://t.co/SVfEurGD3g— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 27, 2020
If you decide to go trick-or-treating, follow these tips:
- Stay with members of your household
- Keep 6 feet of distance from others
- Make a snug cloth face covering part of your costume
- Wash hands before and after and bring hand sanitizer
