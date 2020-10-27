Halloween events in the Capital City

SPOKANE, Wash. - Halloween is just days away and the Spokane Regional Health District has tips for celebrating safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you decide to go trick-or-treating, follow these tips:

  • Stay with members of your household
  • Keep 6 feet of distance from others
  • Make a snug cloth face covering part of your costume
  • Wash hands before and after and bring hand sanitizer

