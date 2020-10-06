SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the America's Health Rankings, childhood vaccinations, as well as the flu vaccine, prevents over 500,000 illnesses and 48,000 hospitalizations every year. A 2014 study shows the flu vaccine reduced a child's risk of hospitalization by 74%, according to the CDC.
This year, during the pandemic, the CDC said getting vaccines and a flu shot will help keep people out of the hospitals, allowing doctors to focus on COVID-19 patients.
A curbside childhood vaccination clinic will be held in Spokane from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Rodgers High School.
Appointments are scheduled every three minutes, but the vaccination services will take longer than that amount of time.
This is a free curbside childhood vaccination clinic. Vaccines are available for adults who are uninsured or underinsured, but if you do have insurance, you're asked to go through a pharmacy or primary care doctor.
You can make an appointment for the event, here.
