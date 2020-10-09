Spokane Regional Health working with Eastern Washington University on containing COVID-19

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Cheney, Spokane Regional Health is working with Eastern Washington University on containing the coronavirus.
EWU has a COVID-19 dashboard, which shows over 100 cases of COVID-19 Eastern students who are not on campus. Previous, Dr. Lutz told KHQ those cases came mostly from Eastern Washington's fraternities and sororities.
Dr. Lutz also stressing that while EWU isn't as large as Washington State University, which has seen hundreds of cases, any cases at all pose a risk to the community.
