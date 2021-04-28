SPOAKNE, Wash. - Are you trying to get vaccinated? Are you homebound? If so the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has services to help you. SRHD says they received a list of over 9,000 people eligible for a vaccination who are homebound, they still have about 3,000 more calls to make.
That list came from the Washington State Department of Health and Human Services and other medical providers.
The list could include younger people who are homebound due to disability along with seniors, Kira Lewis a Public Health Nurse with Spokane Regional Health says the vast majority of people on the list are under the age of 64.
“Fewer people are needing home visits than we anticipated,” Lewis said. “Which is great, but I think we still have work to do and identifying people and who do need a home visit in order to get the vaccine.”
Right now, public health nurses and firefighters are delivering the vaccine to homebound members of our community.
Homebound individuals: Call 2-1-1, and indicate that you need a home visit in order to get the vaccine and for people who need assistance with getting an appointment, they can call 1-800-525-0127, then press #.
SRHD says that there are a lot of options to help people including when it comes to transportation, they say there are even some partnerships with Uber and other rideshares to help get people out of their homes and to vaccination clinics