SPOKANE, Wash. - With rents rising in Spokane, would a new slate of tenant protections hurt or help the city's efforts to address the side effects of the area's booming housing market?
It was a question the Spokane City Council had been scheduled to address on Monday, December 9. However, the topic has now been pushed back until March.
But, renters are still getting a chance to tell their stories this month.
On Tuesday, December 3, renters are getting the chance to share issues they've experienced at a community forum put on by the Tenant's Union. City Council President-elect Breean Beggs will also be in attendance.
The new set of laws in question, would bring a new array of regulations to city landlords. According to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, the regulations have been broken into two parts:
The first, is a tenant relocation program that would force landlords to pay $2,000 to help relocate any tenant forced out because of substantially increasing rent.
The second, which is expected to face stiffer opposition from landlords, is what's often referred to as a "just cause," eviction protection. This law would force landlords to cite one of seven specific reasons for a tenant's eviction: failure to pay rent under terms of the lease;failure to meet the duties of a tenant under state law; to allow a family member of the landlord to occupy the unit; to make renovations that will make the space temporarily uninhabitable; to "perform substantial rehabilitation work" on a unit; to take the unit off the market entirely; or to demolish the unit.
KHQ's Patrick Erickson will be at the meeting gathering more information as well.
