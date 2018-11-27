Spokane Rep. Riccelli re-elected House Majority Whip

During a post-election reorganization in Olympia Tuesday, Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) was re-elected House Majority Whip by his colleagues.
Riccelli, who was first elected to the Legislature in 2012, previously served as Deputy Whip before being elected Majority Whip in 2016.
“It’s an honor to once again have the support of my colleagues for this position on the leadership team,” Riccelli said. “I’m proud to be a voice for Spokane and eastern Washington in our state capitol, standing up for working families, small businesses, and our most vulnerable community members. We have a lot to accomplish in the 2019 legislative session, and I’m excited to get to work for the people of my district.”
Born and raised in Spokane, Riccelli graduated from Mead High School in 1996 and from Gonzaga University in 2000. He holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration Degree (Gonzaga), and in 2007 he earned a Master of Public Administration Degree (University of Washington). Riccelli is a Project Manager for CHAS, the Community Health Association of Spokane, and previously worked at the Northeast Community Center as Operations Manager.
Outside his duties with the Legislature, Riccelli is an active youth sports coach, a Rotarian, and serves on the board of the North Spokane YMCA.
Riccelli and his wife, Amanda, live in Spokane with their two children.
The legislative session will convene on January 14, 2019.
