SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane resident purchased $4,000 in prepaid Visa gift cards and gave the card information away in what turned out to be a scam-call.
SPD is warning of phone scams where the caller claims to be Law Enforcement and attempts to have residents purchase pre-paid gift cards.
On Monday, Crime Check received a call from a Spokane citizen claiming to have received a call that appeared to be from Homeland Security, or at least that's what the caller ID showed.
The caller claimed to be an agent and that the resident had a warrant out for their arrest.
The caller transferred the call to what seemed to be a Spokane Valley Police Department number, where a female voice told the resident that their identity had been stolen and used for crimes in Texas.
The resident was instructed to put their money into Visa gift cards in order to protect it. The resident bought eight $500 gift cards and gave the card information to the caller.
SPD said that Law Enforcement Agencies will never call citizens to tell them they have a warrant and have them put their money into Visa gift cards. They warn that citizens should never provide their personal or banking information (including prepaid gift card information), to anyone without first verifying the agency or business.