SPOKANE, Wash., - A Spokane County man has questions after receiving an opened ballot packet in the mail.
Steve Bright thought it was odd when his friends received their ballots and he didn't. He became even more concerned when he realized his ballot was mailed out but never made it to him.
"This is the first time I've ever not received a ballot, but it's also the first time we've ever not received a piece of mail we've been waiting for," Bright said.
He requested a replacement ballot packet from the Spokane County Elections Office. He said it showed up in his mailbox cut open and without a ballot inside.
"It's concerning that if I wasn't paying attention, I might've just not even had a chance to vote, or not realize until it was too late," Bright said.
He told KHQ no one has tried to vote in his name yet, but it's still an unsettling situation. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said even if his ballot was stolen and filled out, she's confident it won't get past the verification process.
"That's a mean thing to do to a voter, but the reality is it doesn't matter how many ballots a person gets," Dalton said. "We're only going to count on one ballot per person and they have to match the signatures."
The county elections office said voters can request replacement ballots by mail or pick them up in person. A list of secure ballot drop boxes is available here.
Ballots cast in Washington State can be tracked at voteWA.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.