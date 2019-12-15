DEARY, Idaho - Idaho State Police officers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Spokane resident early Sunday morning.
The crash happened near the junction of Idaho State Highways 8 and 9, just west of Deary, Idaho.
Carol Carkuff, 74, was traveling southbound in her silver 2005 Chevy Tahoe when she encountered icy road conditions and lost control of her car.
The vehicle left the roadway and traveled onto the southbound embankment before rolling twice.
Carkuff was ejected from the vehicle and later transported to Gritman Medical center in Moscow, Idaho where she later died.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Latah County Sheriff's deputies and Deary Ambulance assisted in responding to the incident.
