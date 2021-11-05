SPOKANE, Wash. - "I'm finding needles in my front yard."
Spokane residents are fed up with their neighbor's nuisance house. "There is just junk and random drug addicts everywhere," said a neighbor.
The neighbor has asked to remain anonymous and said they feel unsafe at their home because of this nuisance house.
"We don't want to be home, we don't even use our front door because we don't want to talk with him," they said.
And this family is not alone. They said multiple neighbors have filed complaints.
"We will come home, and you will see people nodding off in the front yard, and our kids have to see that," a neighbor said.
They said they asked the man who owns the home do something about it. "He's told us, 'Sorry about the mess, I'll get it cleaned up.'"
But they said it's progressively getting worse, not better.
The neighbors said this has been going on for about a year, and after reaching out to the health department and police, nothing has changed.
The Spokane Police Department said they are actively looking into this and consider this house is a priority--they said they have declared it as a chronic nuisance house and have issued citations for several violations over the last couple months.
SPD said they are currently contacting neighbors for impact statements, but added this is not a quick process.
Residents of the neighborhood hope something gets resolved soon, because they are constantly worried for their kids' safety.
"Our daughter told us that she is too scared to play outside," one said.
"If the city isn't going to do something, then I will, before something really bad happens to my family."