NonStop Local Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 5 below zero expected on Wednesday, before dropping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday Night and Thursday morning. * WHERE...Fairfield, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Rockford, Davenport, and Cheney. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Wednesday to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 5 below zero expected on Wednesday, before dropping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday Night and Thursday morning. * WHERE...Fairfield, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Rockford, Davenport, and Cheney. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Wednesday to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Spokane residents bring up sidewalk safety concerns
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 5 below zero expected on Wednesday, before dropping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday Night and Thursday morning. * WHERE...Fairfield, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Rockford, Davenport, and Cheney. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Wednesday to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 5 below zero expected on Wednesday, before dropping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday Night and Thursday morning. * WHERE...Fairfield, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Rockford, Davenport, and Cheney. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Wednesday to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- WSU POLICE: Man who fired shots, barricaded in an apartment is down
- Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
- Jimmy Kimmel isn't a fan of Washington State University's logo
- ‘Ellen’ show DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dies at 40
- Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
- Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
- Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House
- Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
- Recording appears to capture conversation between Kaylee and Maddie hours before their murder
- Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa found dead in Stevens County
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.