El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio and everywhere in between. All affected by some form of gun violence.
Spokane residents are tired of it.
"It's just something that's constantly that you are thinking about in school and out in public and that's just not right," said Jadyn Malone.
Malone is a junior at Lewis and Clark High School and a local leader for Students Demand Action.
She says kids her age shouldn't have to worry about gun violence when they go to school.
"We can make so many more changes to prevent gun violence," Malone said.
Malone is not alone.
Her mother, Tara Lee, stands alongside her in this fight for change.
"We are working for common sense gun legislation," Lee said.
Last week, Lee and Malone were in Washington D.C., along with other moms and students from around the country working on common sense gun solutions when the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings occurred.
Both say they had to do something when they get back home.
A week later, the pair helped organize a vigil, calling on local lawmakers to come to the table.
"People are not your wedge issues, lives and bodies are not your wedge issues," said one of the speakers at the vigil.
Organizers say they hope legislators see their call to action and come up with solutions to end this problem.