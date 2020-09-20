Good air quality returned to Spokane over the weekend, and residents went outdoors to soak up every last second of summer.
The Nevin family used the break from the smoke to run Virtual Bloomsday together.
“It’s nice without the smoke,” they said.
In Manito Park, people celebrated by dancing. Organizer Joshua Awesome said it was partly to shake off the anxiety of 2020 and partly to enjoy the fresh air.
"It's incredible. The air is so clear. "We're so special in Spokane to have such clean air normally," Awesome said. "We have to deal with these for a couple of weeks every once in a while but it's just wonderful out."
The smoke cleared out just in time for Emma Clark's first birthday party. Her dad Brady Clark said he's thrilled the smoke didn't keep the family from celebrating their little girl.
"I was really hoping that it was going to be gone in time for her birthday," Clark said. As Friday hit we were... definitely looking toward those second options."
Information about Spokane's current air quality index is available here.
