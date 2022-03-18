- Needing to gamble with increasing amounts to get the same thrill (similar to building up a tolerance to substance abuse)
- Trying to control or cut back gambling without success
- Trying to get back lost money by gambling more
- Lying to your family members to hide the extent of your gambling
- Other behaviors listed here
Spokane residents flock to casinos to place bets on NCAA Tournament
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - They shoot, you score! That's the premise of sports betting. But until recently, Washingtonians had to go out of state just to bet on their favorite collegiate teams.
"There are so many people that would go to Vegas just to make sports bets," Chris Pendell, the Director of Table Games, who oversees sports betting said.
"My family usually goes to Vegas for march madness," echoed Mitchell Lowe, another local sports better.
"Thank God, I don't have to go to Vegas anymore," Pendell laughed.
A trip to Vegas isn't required anymore since Washington legalized sports betting in 2020, but it was a long process to get casinos ready for it. Northern Quest was the first in our region to open up last December, and people weren't upset about it.
"It definitely brought in a demographic that we hadn't seen before. It's the males from 24 to 60—they love the sports betting," Pendell said.
Jacob Powell, another better, was brimming with enthusiasm. "It's amazing! I've always been super big into sports, but we could never bet legally. So for me, it was a godsend. When they first started, I won $6,000 [to] $7,000 off the NFL in a 6-week period."
The Super Bowl was the first big sporting event Washingtonians could bet on, and some gamblers won big, prop bets and all!
"Those things can go all over the board, like with the Super Bowl—what kind of Gatorade it is, or what was the coin toss—weird things like that," explained Pendell.
"Who wins the tipoff is probably the craziest I've bet," Lowe said.
And if the bet you're looking for isn't there? Pendell has a solution. "If they don't see a bet that they want, tell us—we'll try and see what we can do."
Since it was official made legal, sports betting has become a hot pastime, and the team with the most favorable odds to go all the way in the NCAA is Spokane's own Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Unfortunately, betting on the Zags isn't in the cards for residents of Washington due to restrictions on minor leagues, Olympics or international sports, in-state collegiate sports and esports, but that hasn't deterred anyone from heading down to Northern Quest Casino's sportsbook to try their hand.
"There's a lot of suspicion of collusion or how to influence games like that," said Pendell on the restrictions.
But as these fans know, there are a lot of other options!
"USC, Texas, TCU can win—$20 is $160," Anthonie Barnes, who also came to sports bet, said.
When asked which bet is the craziest he's seen so far was, Pendell exclaimed, "Ooh, people love just wild parlays!"
"I got a few parlay's going, a 3-piece and 5-piece," Powell said.
"I've won a few parlays [...] that won $1000," Lowe said.
Not partay, but parlay. Although some might be partying after winning big.
"We like to put in three to five teams. $20 turns to $150 or $200. He's hit $1,000 on $20," boasted Barnes.
Northern Quest officials tells us they are planning on opening up mobile betting in the next couple of months. The only catch is you have to be on casino property to use it, which does include the parking lot.
One of the concerns about easy access to sports betting is the susceptibility some may have to gambling. It can become an addiction.
The Mayo Clinic says just like substances, gambling can stimulate your brain's reward system, and it can ruin lives as easily as substance abuse can if not done responsibly and mindfully.
Some signs of gambling addiction include:
If you or someone you know needs help with gambling, help is available by calling the National Problem Gambling Help Line at 1-800-522-4700.
Tags
Tana Kelley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
45°
Partly Cloudy
54° / 40°
10 PM
44°
11 PM
44°
12 AM
42°
1 AM
42°
2 AM
41°
Most Popular
Articles
- Spokane Police: Missing 5-year-old found a car, fell asleep after being locked out of apartment complex
- FBI involved in investigation surrounding accusations that SPS is ignoring mandatory reporting requirements
- MISSING: Kootenai County Sheriff's Office searching for Janelle Burchfield
- Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass
- Police say missing 5-year-old has been found
- Deputy and K9 injured in crash west of Sandpoint sparks conversation about 'move over' law
- Disposal passes to the Waste to Energy Facility now available year-round for Spokane residents
- Firefighters report the first brushfire of 2022
- Shooting in Pierce County sends deputy to hospital in 'grave' condition, suspect shot dead
- WSP investigating fatal crash on US-97 near Beebe Bridge
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.