SPOKANE, Wash. -- The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation department says they expect to see an uptick in people using city pools this week due to the scorching temperatures.
For many visiting Comstock Aquatic Center Monday, they were looking to get out of the heat.
"It's really hot out here... and my parents wanted me to get out," JJ DeWalt, a Spokane resident at Comstock Aquatic Center, said.
"They're [her children] not running around outside getting overheated. We're from Phoenix, so we're kind of experts in this... But, we're happy we have pools we can come to here in Spokane," Kelly Brown, a Spokane visiting Comstock Aquatic Center with her family, said.
Parks and Recreation also recommends using one of Spokane's 19 free splash pads to cool off at.
"It's easy to think about the pools... splash pads sometimes get forgotten when people are looking for places to go and cool off," Fianna Dickson, the Communications Manager for The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation, said.
Parks and Recreation also wants to remind people that wearing sunscreen, hats and light-colored clothing are always great ways to help stay cool in the heat.