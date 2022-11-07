With just one day left until the midterm election, you've likely already been inundated with campaign ads on tv, radio, social media and even directly to your phone through text messages and calls.

It happens every year, but this avenue of campaigning seems to be getting even more popular for candidates seeking office.
 
One reason could be a Supreme Court decision in 2021 that sided with Facebook, over unsolicited mobile messages. Now campaigns are using this to send mass texts without being asked.
 
"Delete. Is there a way to block it," Megan Fenske said.
 
"Stop," Kelly Wilson said.
 
"I usually say stop don't text me right after I do that, I'll get another one from a different person," Abby Smick said.
 
Candidates are using every platform to get their faces out there ahead of the midterm elections.
 
But perhaps the most intrusive, are the texts and calls right to your phone.
 
"I had at least 10 Saturday alone," Wilson said.
 
"Just in the last week I've had 5 or 6," Fenske said.
 
"Within the past 2 days, I've probably received like 10 texts," Smick said.
 
Many say this year, there's been a big increase in texts.
 
Messages reading "Natasha here with a quick message and still 4 days to flip our district... it's time for change."
 
Another reading "Maggie Yates is good for criminals but bad for Spokane County."
 
It doesn't stop at local elections, another one read, "Murray blamed manufacturers for baby formula shortage..." from U.S Senate challenger Tiffany Smiley.
 
"I don't even know how they get my number," Smick said.
 
Campaigns get your information through a variety of means, including voter registration cards, public records, a survey you might have filled out, and even retail stores with reward programs.
 
According to RoboKiller, an app that blocks Robocalls and spam texts, Americans received 1.29 billion political Robotexts and 24.7 million political Robocalls this October.
 
While political Robocalls do happen in Washington, we had a lot more texts, about 36.5 million. A majority of which are republican leaning.
 
Many agree enough is enough.
 
"It's annoying it really is and I think it turns a lot of people off," Wilson said.
 
"I'm not going to vote for you just based off a text," Smick said.
 
"They're invading my time and my privacy and if it was something that I was interested in I would seek the information," Fenske said.
 
Despite thousands of complaints to the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission, there really isn't a lot of federal oversight towards political texting.
 
Of course, you can block individual numbers, report them and go on the federal no-call list, but that doesn't always put a stop to the spam.

