SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane constituents are invited to lace up their biking shoes and head out on the trail with Washington state Senator Andy Billig and Spokane City Council Members Breean Beggs and Kate Burke for an interactive biking town hall.
The ride will start at the north landing of the University District Gateway Bridge at 10 a.m. Sept. 14. From there, the group will ride through the University District, stopping frequently to discuss biking accessibility in the neighborhood.
In a press released posted on the City of Spokane's website, Council Member Burke said, “Our City is growing and unless we make alternative transportation a viable option in our community, we will have congestion and traffic that lowers the quality of life in Spokane."
Council Member Beggs also supports increasing alternative transportation modes in Spokane.
“The University District Gateway Bridge has already been a great catalyst for increasing bike commuting and awareness in the City," Beggs said in a City of Spokane Press Release. "I’m looking forward to hearing from residents about what would make the transition to alternative commute methods easier, especially as it relates to University District connectivity.
Anyone interested in biking and discussing alternative modes of transportation, like biking, in Spokane is welcome to attend.
Lime has offered to donate free helmets and bikes to anyone would wants to participate, but doesn't have the equipment. Helmets are required if you want to participate in the biking town hall.