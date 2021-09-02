Spokane Police arrested a man who they say tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy from outside his home in Spokane's West Central neighborhood.
According to police, the suspect, 35-year-old Felix Booth, picked up the child near 1600 W. Mission. Police say the child was screaming and his mother, who was nearby, was also screaming. Neighbors ran to figure out what was going on, and police say the suspect then dropped the child and ran from the scene.
Police say by chance there were several officers nearby who were able to quickly arrive on scene. They gave officers an excellent description of the suspect, and officers fanned out across the neighborhood and were able to find him and arrest him.
That suspect is now in custody facing 2nd Degree Attempted Kidnapping charges. Police say the suspect is known to them, but could not elaborate on that. The officer we spoke with said they expect to have more information tonight.