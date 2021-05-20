SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, two Spokane residents were sleeping in their Pine Valley apartment when they head loud noises from the front door, according to Spokane County Sheriffs.
One of the residents grabbed a nearby firearm and aimed at the intruder who had kicked in the locked door and entered the front room.
The intruder raised his hands, slowly backed out of the room, and ran.
Sheriffs contacted the residents, who said they got a good enough look at the suspect to identify him.
Minutes later, deputies confronted a male matching the description in a nearby parking lot.
The male was identified as 35-year-old Nicholas R. Moss who had an active burglary warrant among others.
Moss denied breaking into the apartment but the residents positively identified him as the man they confronted.
Moss was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for his valid warrants and new charges of residential burglary and malicious mischief 3rd Degree.